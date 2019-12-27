Clear

Casino set to debut new renovations months after devastating flood

The St. Joe Frontier Casino is set to debut its new look for its land-based casino operations.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Major renovations are finally complete months after historic flooding left parts of the St. Joe Frontier Casino under several feet of water.

"It took us nine months to get through this," St. Joe Frontier Casino Vice President and General Manager Mike Tamburelli said.

"Our customers are excited. They've been asking 'when, when, when?' Well, today is the day," Tamburelli said.

The renovations include a new sports bar, coffee shop and buffet.

"The facility has been modernized. It's a beautiful facility," Tamburelli said. "It's been an exciting and rough. It's been a tough year for us but we're standing and doing great," Tamburelli said.

Tamburelli credits his employees for helping get the casino back on its feet.

"If it wasn't for our employees getting together and working together we wouldn't have opened in such a short time," Tamburelli said. "We've been working on this facility for nine months and we are just thrilled to death to open up and show the community what we have here. They're going to love it."

The Fireside Sports Bar and Jo's Coffee will open at 6 p.m. on Friday. The new buffet will open January 3.

Thursday is the calm before the storm, quite literally. Headed into the weekend we will be seeing two rounds of thunderstorms move through the area. The first round moves through Friday night into Saturday morning. Then we will see another system move in during the day on Saturday. These are not expected to produce anything severe but don't be surprised if you here a few rumbles of thunder or some heavy rain with these.
