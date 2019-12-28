Casino showcases major renovations months after flood damage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Nine months after floodwaters severely damaged the land base area of the St. Jo Frontier Casino, staff reopened a newly renovated space to the public.

"This is a great experience," Mike Tamburelli, general manager said. "Everyone’s happy."

Many got their first look at the new changes and expressed awe at the dramatic transformation.

"Just walking in the door it looks gorgeous," Michael Soden, a spectator said.

"You’ve got that awe factor right off the bat," Carleen Combs, a spectator said.

Work on the renovations continued down to the last minute before the big reveal, the new space features a modern design with a new coffee shop as well as a new sports bar and grill,

"The sports bar is fantastic," Kim Booth, a spectator said. "It's great to come and watch games."

The new sports bar features a bigger bar area and 34 various sized TVs for the quintessential sports fan.

"I can’t wait to come down and watch a chief’s game," Roger Combs, a spectator said.

Aside from the TVs, a spectator said they loved the bar's modern design elements.

"There are fireplaces," Carleen Combs said. "It’s so cozy, it’s romantic but yet friendly."

Spectators said the changes are a welcome surprise, some weren’t sure if the area of the casino would ever open again after such a tough year.

"We had looked for it to go away," Carleen Combs said. "We really did."

Casino staff said they want the new renovations to stand as a testament to their resilience as well as a reminder to patrons that St. Joseph can have some of the finer things.

"It’s been a tough year for us," Tamburelli said. "but we’re standing pat and we’re doing great."

The renovations also include a buffet which will open January 3rd, the coffee shop and the sports bar are now open during regular business hours.