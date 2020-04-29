Clear
Missouri casinos staying closed until May 15

Missouri casinos including St. Jo Frontier Casino will stay closed through May 15, according to the state Gaming Commission Wednesday.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 2:34 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

The announcement, made by Missouri's Gaming Commission in a press release Wednesday, states that all riverboat casinos across Missouri will stay closed until May 15.

Gov. Mike Parson closed the casinos on March 17 at midnight to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The order, originally to end March 31, was extended through April 6, then it was extended again through April 24.

More than 143 employees at St. Jo Frontier Casino have been laid-off or furloughed since the casinos shut down in March.

