Catfish enthusiasts reel into St. Joseph for tournament

In its fifth year, the event brings fishermen from around the country to St. Joseph

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 7:16 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fishing enthusiasts will be headed to St. Joseph this weekend for the Catfish Chasers Tournament Series.
Now in its fifth year, the event is bringing more than 100 fishing teams to the city, from nine different states.
Promoters said flooding concerns this year haven't stopped people from wanting to take part and added that they're happy to bring the extra money into the local economy.

"It's always good to have an event that brings people from multiple states to come in and see what we have in St. Joe," Craig Collins, event promoter said. "We have a beautiful riverfront area to use and utilize, and I'm glad to have an event here to be able to do that."

The event started on Friday evening with a check-in at the Civic Center Arena. Fishermen will hit the water tomorrow night at 10 p.m.
Weigh in's for what they catch will be Sunday. Winners of the weigh-in will receive cash prizes and the grand prize is a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado plus $15,000. 

