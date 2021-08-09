Clear
Catfish tournament wraps us, winners announced

St. Joseph natives Casey Hayes and Dustin Sturges took home the top prize after catching five catfish with a total weight of 170lbs.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 12:13 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Organizers call it the biggest catfish tournament nationwide and this weekend, it was right here along the Missouri River at St. Joseph.

Fishermen from 11 states spent 15 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning along the Missouri River in search of the largest catfish they could find.

Large prizes awaited those who struck big.

"It was a huge event," Craig Collings, promoter, Catfish Chasers Series Tournament said.  "We had 200 boats which is the largest catfish tournament in the country this year."

The big winners were Casey Hayes and Dustin Sturges, catching five fish with a total weight of 170 pounds.

Overnight, strong storms with heavy rain and wind made for rough waters for some including both Hayes and Sturges. 

"We both experienced the worst weather we could ever imagine out there on the river," Hayes said. 

In the end, organizers said the tournament was a major success.

"We made it through it," Collings said.  "Everything went well so I think looks good for next year." 

A total of $90,000 in cash and prizes was given out at the tournament Sunday. 

Today the cloud cover cooled us down a few degrees, although Monday we will see much higher temperatures climbing into the upper 90s with heat indices reaching around 108°. A heat advisory is in effect for the area from 1pm until 9pm on Monday. Conditions will be quiet and calm tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Temperatures will stay in the 90s for the majority of the week, with additional heat advisories likely lasting through midweek. Rain chances return Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could temporarily lower temperatures.
