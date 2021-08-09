Catfish tournament wraps us, winners announced

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Organizers call it the biggest catfish tournament nationwide and this weekend, it was right here along the Missouri River at St. Joseph.

Fishermen from 11 states spent 15 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning along the Missouri River in search of the largest catfish they could find.

Large prizes awaited those who struck big.

"It was a huge event," Craig Collings, promoter, Catfish Chasers Series Tournament said. "We had 200 boats which is the largest catfish tournament in the country this year."

The big winners were Casey Hayes and Dustin Sturges, catching five fish with a total weight of 170 pounds.

Overnight, strong storms with heavy rain and wind made for rough waters for some including both Hayes and Sturges.

"We both experienced the worst weather we could ever imagine out there on the river," Hayes said.

In the end, organizers said the tournament was a major success.

"We made it through it," Collings said. "Everything went well so I think looks good for next year."

A total of $90,000 in cash and prizes was given out at the tournament Sunday.