Clear
BREAKING NEWS Another 14 positive cases identified from drive-thru testing clinic held at Mosaic Life care Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Catholic Charities hosts drive-by community food and hygiene distribution

Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph provided food and hygiene in a drive-by distribution to those in the community.

Posted: May 19, 2020 8:05 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph hosted a mobile distribution providing food and hygienic items.

Over 100 bags of each were handed out.  Items included were non-perishable food items, diapers, soap, shampoo, clorox wipes and more.

"We know the community needs it right now," said Kisha Thompson, Director of Development Center of Catholic Charities in St. Joseph.  "A lot of our clients don't now when they are going to get their ext meal without their paychecks and so we have been graciously blessed with the donations of food and hygiene so we just wanted to share with the community of St. Joseph."

Catholic Charities St. Joseph is located on 1123 S. 10th Street, and their phone number is 816-232-2885. 

https://www.catholiccharities-kcsj.org/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to be greatly influenced by a cut off low that spent most of Monday and Tuesday slowly drifting southward through Illinois. This will result in a continued north to northeasterly winds and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories