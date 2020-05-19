Catholic Charities hosts drive-by community food and hygiene distribution

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph hosted a mobile distribution providing food and hygienic items.

Over 100 bags of each were handed out. Items included were non-perishable food items, diapers, soap, shampoo, clorox wipes and more.

"We know the community needs it right now," said Kisha Thompson, Director of Development Center of Catholic Charities in St. Joseph. "A lot of our clients don't now when they are going to get their ext meal without their paychecks and so we have been graciously blessed with the donations of food and hygiene so we just wanted to share with the community of St. Joseph."

Catholic Charities St. Joseph is located on 1123 S. 10th Street, and their phone number is 816-232-2885.

https://www.catholiccharities-kcsj.org/