Catholic Charities of KC-St. Joseph providing rent and utility assistance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Catholic Charities of KC-St. Joseph has received the Missouri Nonprofit Relief and Recovery Grant.
Catholic Charities will be in St. Joseph at the Cathedral of St. Joseph from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 to provide direct rent or utility assistance to households in Buchanan County.
Below are the eligibility guidelines for this assistance:
- Client must live in Buchanan County
- Client has to be affected by COVID-19 in some manner
- We can assist with mortgage, rent and utilities (sewer and propane) only
- We can assist with $700 toward rent or utilities, we will not assist with both rent and utilities.
- We cannot assist with any clients we have assisted this year or clients currently in our programs
- The utility bill or rent cannot be more than 6 months old.
- Household income cannot exceed the 150% poverty level
Please have qualifying clients to contact Aaron Seiwald at (816) 659-8259