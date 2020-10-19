Catholic Charities of KC-St. Joseph providing rent and utility assistance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Catholic Charities of KC-St. Joseph has received the Missouri Nonprofit Relief and Recovery Grant.

Catholic Charities will be in St. Joseph at the Cathedral of St. Joseph from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 to provide direct rent or utility assistance to households in Buchanan County.

Below are the eligibility guidelines for this assistance:

Client must live in Buchanan County

Client has to be affected by COVID-19 in some manner

We can assist with mortgage, rent and utilities (sewer and propane) only

We can assist with $700 toward rent or utilities, we will not assist with both rent and utilities.

We cannot assist with any clients we have assisted this year or clients currently in our programs

The utility bill or rent cannot be more than 6 months old.

Household income cannot exceed the 150% poverty level

Please have qualifying clients to contact Aaron Seiwald at (816) 659-8259