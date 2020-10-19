Clear
Catholic Charities of KC-St. Joseph providing rent and utility assistance

Catholic Charities of KC-St. Joseph will be in St. Joseph on Tuesday, Oct. 20 to provide direct rent or utility assistance to households in Buchanan County.

Posted: Oct 19, 2020
Updated: Oct 19, 2020 4:06 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Catholic Charities of KC-St. Joseph has received the Missouri Nonprofit Relief and Recovery Grant.

Catholic Charities will be in St. Joseph at the Cathedral of St. Joseph from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 to provide direct rent or utility assistance to households in Buchanan County.

Below are the eligibility guidelines for this assistance:

  • Client must live in Buchanan County
  • Client has to be affected by COVID-19 in some manner
  • We can assist with mortgage, rent and utilities (sewer and propane) only
  • We can assist with $700 toward rent or utilities, we will not assist with both rent and utilities.
  • We cannot assist with any clients we have assisted this year or clients currently in our programs
  • The utility bill or rent cannot be more than 6 months old.
  • Household income cannot exceed the 150% poverty level

Please have qualifying clients to contact Aaron Seiwald at (816) 659-8259

