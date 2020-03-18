Clear
Catholic Mass gatherings suspended by bishop

The suspensions will last until April 3rd.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 7:35 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City-St. Joseph Catholic Diocese has suspended all mass gatherings until April 3rd.

The order coming from the bishop amid concerns over Covid 19.

The order from the bishop does not affect more one-on-one religious practices such as confession, nor does it prohibit people from coming to the church on an individual basis.

Pastors and priests of our local parishes say they're going to be relying more on technology for ways to stay virtually connected to church services.

"We don't want people to feel alone in isolation because of the limiting of social contact," Fr. Steve Hansen said. "It's especially important that we continue to reach out to those people."

In addition to the mass suspension, Hansen said. the nearby school has switched to distance learning sending students home with laptops.

A strong cold front will make its way towards the Midwest on Thursday giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms and some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side.
