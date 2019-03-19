Cattle on the loose after crash on S. Belt Hwy. near Pear St.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Cattle are on the loose after a crash involving a cattle truck shuts down the S. Belt Hwy. near Pear St.
The accident happening just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The St. Joseph Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.
