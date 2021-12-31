Celebrating the new year at local businesses

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) New Year's Eve is tomorrow, and some local businesses here in St. Joe are ready for people to ring in the new year.

"We figured after a year or two like we've had, those people that want to come out we'll give them a space," co-founder of River Bluff Brewing Edison Derr said.

River Bluff Brewing says they aren't expecting a large crowd, but they have lots of space and plenty of choices for adults who can drink.

"We just decided we're going to open up a little early so we're going to open at 11 a.m. and we're going to stay open later than usual. We're going to stay open until after the new year's until 12:30 a.m." Derr said.

The owner of Norty's Bar and Grill says he hopes to see a great crowd come out to celebrate and that he will have a full staff in case it gets really busy.

"We're just prepared for whoever comes in. We hope it's a lot we're always hoping we're busy here. So as long as we can get a lot of people in here, that's good for us," owner Ridge Morgan said.

At Hi-Ho Bar and Grill.....one bartender says he anticipates a mediocre crowd but that there's plenty of champagne to go around.

"The champagne's bought, there's no particular plans. We will be having a midnight toast of course with the champagne. Come one, come all," Hi-Ho bartender Mark McKnight said.

One important thing McKnight wants people to do is have a ride home. However, if you drove but can't drive back, he says there is an option for you.

"We have 24 hour surveillance on our back parking lot so you can leave your car here overnight and pick it up the next day. We just hope that everybody is safe and has an Uber or a ride home on New Year's Eve," McKnight said.

And all three want you to feel safe and comfortable if you come out to celebrate. So they want you to make the best judgment for yourself considering the pandemic and the new variant.