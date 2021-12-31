Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Celebrating the new year at local businesses

If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve in the city, some local businesses in St. Joe are prepared for anyone who walks through their doors.

Posted: Dec 31, 2021 8:43 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) New Year's Eve is tomorrow, and some local businesses here in St. Joe are ready for people to ring in the new year.

"We figured after a year or two like we've had, those people that want to come out we'll give them a space," co-founder of River Bluff Brewing Edison Derr said.

River Bluff Brewing says they aren't expecting a large crowd, but they have lots of space and plenty of choices for adults who can drink.

"We just decided we're going to open up a little early so we're going to open at 11 a.m. and we're going to stay open later than usual. We're going to stay open until after the new year's until 12:30 a.m." Derr said.

The owner of Norty's Bar and Grill says he hopes to see a great crowd come out to celebrate and that he will have a full staff in case it gets really busy.

"We're just prepared for whoever comes in. We hope it's a lot we're always hoping we're busy here. So as long as we can get a lot of people in here, that's good for us," owner Ridge Morgan said.

At Hi-Ho Bar and Grill.....one bartender says he anticipates a mediocre crowd but that there's plenty of champagne to go around.

"The champagne's bought, there's no particular plans. We will be having a midnight toast of course with the champagne. Come one, come all," Hi-Ho bartender Mark McKnight said.

One important thing McKnight wants people to do is have a ride home. However, if you drove but can't drive back, he says there is an option for you.

"We have 24 hour surveillance on our back parking lot so you can leave your car here overnight and pick it up the next day. We just hope that everybody is safe and has an Uber or a ride home on New Year's Eve," McKnight said.

And all three want you to feel safe and comfortable if you come out to celebrate. So they want you to make the best judgment for yourself considering the pandemic and the new variant.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Atchison
Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 5°
Clouds will stick around as our cold front moves through. Temperatures will plummet overnight with lows dropping into the teens, wind chills will reach sub zero. Tomorrow our Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 3 AM and will last throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will also fall throughout the day Saturday with single digits by the afternoon. Tonight precipitation chances will increase after midnight close to 3 am, first a wintry mix will develop, eventually changing over to snow. How fast the precipitation changes over to snow will have a big impact on our snowfall totals. Right now our area looks to pick up around 4-8 inches of snow. Be cautious of any travel on Saturday. Winds will be breezy causing blowing snow to reduce visibility at times. Snow showers should move out of the area by Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay around average moving into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories