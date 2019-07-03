Family, friends celebrate life of Leah Dawson

(CAMERON, Mo.) Family and friends of Leah Dawson gathered at the Church of the Nazarene Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the life of the 23-year-old whose body was found a week ago.

Close friends of the family described how painful the past week has been calling it heartbreaking.

Vicki Copp, the pastor of the congregation, said the circumstances surrounding the service was tragic and added that Dawson and her family were well known in the church.

Dawson's untimely passing has left a deep impact on the congregation as well as the family, which made this funeral service all the more painful for those close with the family.

"Many of [the church members] have known each other and known Leah since she was born," Copp said.

Family friends said the support shown to the family during this time has been incredible.

"It was just kinda overwhelming," Sarah Pugh, a family friend said.

The community along with the family are relying on each other to find a way forward, and while they said that won’t be easy, they plan to take it one day at a time.

"We’re just gonna have to take it day-to-day and see where it all it goes," Pugh said.

Copp said the congregation will continue to support the family as developments stemming from the case of Dawson's death move forward.