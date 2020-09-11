Celebration of life service held for Daisy Coleman

(ALBANY, Mo.) Sexual assault survivor Daisy Coleman, who died by suicide was remembered Thursday.

A celebration of life service was held Thursday afternoon in Albany where she went to high school.

Coleman died last month at the age of 23.

Coleman was at the center of a controversial rape case in Maryville when she was 14 and was the focus of of the Netflix documentary "Audrie and Daisy" which focused on the sexual assault and trauma she dealt with afterward.

She later became an advocate for sexual assault survivors.