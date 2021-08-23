Cell tower fight continues

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People in one part of St. Joseph are once again fighting plans to put a cell tower in their neighborhood.

AT&T wants to put a nearly 180-foot tower near a neighborhood along Karnes Road in the northeast side of town.

Neighbors were concerned about the look and the impact on their property values.

City council members sided with neighbors a month ago, turning down AT&T’s application.

However, the utility had 30 days to resubmit a new design for the proposed location.

The council will hold a public hearing on that plan today.