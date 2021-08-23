Clear
Cell tower fight continues

AT&T wants to put a nearly 180-foot tower near a neighborhood along Karnes Road in the northeast side of town.

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 10:38 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People in one part of St. Joseph are once again fighting plans to put a cell tower in their neighborhood.

Neighbors were concerned about the look and the impact on their property values.

City council members sided with neighbors a month ago, turning down AT&T’s application.

However, the utility had 30 days to resubmit a new design for the proposed location.

The council will hold a public hearing on that plan today.

Heat and humidity will continue to build into the area today and tomorrow with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out in the overnight hours. Heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week with highs in the 90s. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will be closer to average to start off next week.
