(LEAVENWORTH, Ks.) A man police said fired at drivers on a northeast Kansas bridge is now facing charges.

Jason Westrem, 37, of Platte City faces nine charges including attempted murder.

Police said Westrem opened fire with an AR-15 on the Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth Kansas on Wednesday.

The attack left one person injured.

A Fort Leavenworth soldier who was on the bridge stopped the shooting after striking Westrem with his truck.