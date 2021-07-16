Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Center for Entrepreneurship recognizes those behind local small business

Missouri Western held a special luncheon Friday recognizing the efforts of budding entrepreneurs.

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 6:46 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Entrepreneurship remains a steady presence in St. Joseph.

"Entrepreneurs are resilient, they’ve made it through the pandemic and they’re ready to come out full force again." Annette Weeks Executive Director, Center for Entrepreneurship at Missouri Western State University said. 

City and state leaders joined local entrepreneurs Friday recognizing the role entrepreneurship plays in moving small business forward.

"What we’re doing is really celebrating some of the emerging entrepreneurs as well as the entrepreneur of the year." Steven Craig, Craig School of Business said. 

This year, some of the recognition went to Chris Lanman of River Bluff Brewery, though he credits the accomplishment to a supportive community.

"St. Joe really really showed that they are in support of small businesses," He said. 

Lanman isn’t the only one recognizing the amount of local support. According to Weeks, the area ranks high when it comes to supporting among others nationwide.

"St. Joseph was named #17 in the United States for places to start small businesses, we’ve worked really hard to build that ecosystem and we’re very proud of that recognition." Weeks said. 

Despite challenges brought on by Covid-19, there’s a strong sense of hope for the future of small businesses locally.

"We're seeing more entrepreneurs than ever wanting to start businesses," She said. "I'm excited for the next several years that we'll see small businesses coming out and starting."

Kendall Randolf also won the award for Entrepreneur of the Year, The lunch also featured Joe Gray of Gray Manufacturing as a guest speaker.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
A few clouds will linger through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper 60s. Saturday will be another comfortable day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday will be almost identical with seasonal temperatures continuing. An isolated shower will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, but the majority of the weekend will be dry. Sunny and dry conditions will continue into next week. Temperatures will start out in the mid 80 on Monday and slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the 90s by the middle of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories