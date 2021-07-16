Center for Entrepreneurship recognizes those behind local small business

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Entrepreneurship remains a steady presence in St. Joseph.

"Entrepreneurs are resilient, they’ve made it through the pandemic and they’re ready to come out full force again." Annette Weeks Executive Director, Center for Entrepreneurship at Missouri Western State University said.

City and state leaders joined local entrepreneurs Friday recognizing the role entrepreneurship plays in moving small business forward.

"What we’re doing is really celebrating some of the emerging entrepreneurs as well as the entrepreneur of the year." Steven Craig, Craig School of Business said.

This year, some of the recognition went to Chris Lanman of River Bluff Brewery, though he credits the accomplishment to a supportive community.

"St. Joe really really showed that they are in support of small businesses," He said.

Lanman isn’t the only one recognizing the amount of local support. According to Weeks, the area ranks high when it comes to supporting among others nationwide.

"St. Joseph was named #17 in the United States for places to start small businesses, we’ve worked really hard to build that ecosystem and we’re very proud of that recognition." Weeks said.

Despite challenges brought on by Covid-19, there’s a strong sense of hope for the future of small businesses locally.

"We're seeing more entrepreneurs than ever wanting to start businesses," She said. "I'm excited for the next several years that we'll see small businesses coming out and starting."

Kendall Randolf also won the award for Entrepreneur of the Year, The lunch also featured Joe Gray of Gray Manufacturing as a guest speaker.