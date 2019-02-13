Clear
Central High School student wins distinction scholarship

On Saturday, a student from Central High School was recognized by the Cotillion for Achievement organization for his accomplishments in academics, leadership, and community activities.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 1:24 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Collin Gentry, a senior at central, won the 2019 Award of Distinction and will be taking home a $1,800 scholarship to the university of his choice.

"I say I wasn't expecting it but I wasn't totally surprised," Gentry said.

Throughout the application process, Gentry said he learned about many different things that he might not have learned in the classroom. He said he learned a lot of how to dress formally and formal etiquette but also about how to write a cover letter and what to do in interviews.

"Not only the money but the things I've learned will come in handy," Gentry said.

Future plans take him to Missouri University of Science and Technology to earn a double major in aerospace and mechanical engineering. He says he hopes to work for NASA one day.

Also taking home the prize was DeKalb High School senior, Jessica Janorschke.

