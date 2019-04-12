Clear

Central assistant principal gets major award

Central High School surprised Assistant Principal Neal Hook with the 2019 Assistant Principal of the Year Award.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 1:06 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- One St. Joseph school assistant principal got quite the surprise Friday morning.

The faculty and staff at Central High School surprised Neal Hook with the 2019 Assistant Principal of the Year Award.

The award is given by the Northwest Missouri Secondary School Principals Association.

Hook is humbled by the honor. He thanks all his staff and the students for making his job worth it every day.

"Well thank you for all the support and for all they've been able to provide me in this role," Hook said. "I can help them as much as they have been able to help me."

Hook has been at Central High School during his entire 29 year career with the St. Joseph School District.

He started off there as a math teacher, then the school's athletic director before being promoted to assistant principal five years ago.

