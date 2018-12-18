Central band to perform at Outback Bowl on New Year's Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central High School band will head to Florida on New Year's Day.
The band will be a part of the halftime show, featuring several other bands, of the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.
The Outback Bowl takes place at 11 a.m. January 1 in Tampa Bay Florida and features Mississippi State and Iowa.
