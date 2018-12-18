Clear

Central band to perform at Outback Bowl on New Year's Day

The Central High School band will head to Florida on New Year's Day.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 8:29 AM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

The band will be a part of the halftime show, featuring several other bands, of the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day. 

The Outback Bowl takes place at 11 a.m. January 1 in Tampa Bay Florida and features Mississippi State and Iowa. 

