Clear

Central football players prep field for upcoming season

The Central High School Football team spent part of their weekend getting their home field ready for another season of football

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 6:05 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Central High School Football team was hard at work Sunday getting the grounds ready for the upcoming football season. 

Head coach Regi Trotter said team members were weed whacking, fixing the CHS rocks and putting banners around the fence to prepare the field. 

The team is bringing new features to the field this year, like an updated rock design.

"We did the finishing touches before it gets painted," Renner Grubb, CHS football player said. 

Players said the chance to play a major part in making positive change happen for their team brings them closer together.

"It really helps us as a team to bond," Grubb said. "We have fun while we do this and it's still helping our program."

Coaches and players told us the football program at Central is deep-rooted in tradition and pride, which makes the football field more than just a field for them.

They call it their home.  

"When you put work into your own home it gives you that much more pride," Trotter said. "You definitely don’t want to let those who come out to support you down."

The first football game is set for Friday, August 30th. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
More rain fell across the area Saturday night and the threat for rain will continue throughout the day on Sunday but the good news is that most will stay dry. Throughout the day, expect more clouds than sun but we could see a little more sunshine during the afternoon. An advancing cold front could bring a stray shower during the afternoon. Highs today are going to be in the 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events