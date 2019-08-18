Central football players prep field for upcoming season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Central High School Football team was hard at work Sunday getting the grounds ready for the upcoming football season.

Head coach Regi Trotter said team members were weed whacking, fixing the CHS rocks and putting banners around the fence to prepare the field.

The team is bringing new features to the field this year, like an updated rock design.

"We did the finishing touches before it gets painted," Renner Grubb, CHS football player said.

Players said the chance to play a major part in making positive change happen for their team brings them closer together.

"It really helps us as a team to bond," Grubb said. "We have fun while we do this and it's still helping our program."

Coaches and players told us the football program at Central is deep-rooted in tradition and pride, which makes the football field more than just a field for them.

They call it their home.

"When you put work into your own home it gives you that much more pride," Trotter said. "You definitely don’t want to let those who come out to support you down."

The first football game is set for Friday, August 30th.