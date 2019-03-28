Clear

Central inducts 2019 Enright Academic Hall of Fame class

Central High School inducted the newest Enright Academic Hall of Fame class on Wednesday.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 10:47 AM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 10:54 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Central High School inducted the newest Enright Academic Hall of Fame class on Wednesday.

The 2019 class features 1963 graduate Dr. Steven Hochman, 1971 graduate Samuel J. Hassenbusch (1954-2008), and 1973 grad Jacqueline K. Bishop, M.F.A.

The Enright Academic Hall of Fame was created in honor and recognition of the W.F. (Bill) Enright family. The Hall of Fame honors Central graduates for their significant contributions in their career and academic endeavors. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rain chances will move back in on Thursday as our next storm system moves through. Temperatures will cool back down from the middle 60s on Thursday into the middle 50s on Friday as a cold front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events