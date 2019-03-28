Central inducts 2019 Enright Academic Hall of Fame class

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Central High School inducted the newest Enright Academic Hall of Fame class on Wednesday.
The 2019 class features 1963 graduate Dr. Steven Hochman, 1971 graduate Samuel J. Hassenbusch (1954-2008), and 1973 grad Jacqueline K. Bishop, M.F.A.
The Enright Academic Hall of Fame was created in honor and recognition of the W.F. (Bill) Enright family. The Hall of Fame honors Central graduates for their significant contributions in their career and academic endeavors.
