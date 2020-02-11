Central senior named candidate in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A senior at Central High School continues to add to his resume of academic achievements.

Ansh Gupta has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2020.

According to program coordinators, inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

In addition to this recognition, Gupta also achieved the highest possible ACT score as a junior, recently earned the Cotillion for Achievement's Award of Distinction, and has a won a number of awards related to academic excellence.

A distinguished panel of educators will review the candidate submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.

Scholars will be invited to Washington, DC, for several days in June to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities.