Central seniors qualify for MERIT scholarships

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Four seniors from St. Joseph were named 2022 National Merit semifinalists.

Central High School seniors Joshua Donaldson, Adam Honson, Frederick Rivas-Giorgi, and Blakely Thompson qualified for the opportunity to be granted one of the 7,500 national Merit scholarships offered next spring.

This competitive academic program includes less than one percent of all high school seniors across the country, recognizing students who show exceptional academic ability and are active in their schools and communities.

"It was rather pleasant to figure out oh yeah we studied and it turns out that it paid off,” Frederick Rivas-Giorgi said.

“Being a semifinalist and then hopefully you know fingers crossed being a finalist means, it's a relief that we wouldn't have to pay so much, it's a lot for scholarship potential," Adam Honson said.

Over $30 million in scholarships will be given out to qualifying high school seniors all over the country.

National Merit scholarship winners will be announced april through July 2022.