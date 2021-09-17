Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Central seniors qualify for MERIT scholarships

Central High School seniors Joshua Donaldson, Adam Honson, Frederick Rivas-Giorgi, and Blakely Thompson qualified for the opportunity to be granted one of the 7,500 national Merit scholarships offered next spring.

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 11:16 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Four seniors from St. Joseph were named 2022 National Merit semifinalists.

Central High School seniors Joshua Donaldson, Adam Honson, Frederick Rivas-Giorgi, and Blakely Thompson qualified for the opportunity to be granted one of the 7,500 national Merit scholarships offered next spring.

This competitive academic program includes less than one percent of all high school seniors across the country, recognizing students who show exceptional academic ability and are active in their schools and communities.

"It was rather pleasant to figure out oh yeah we studied and it turns out that it paid off,” Frederick Rivas-Giorgi said.

“Being a semifinalist and then hopefully you know fingers crossed being a finalist means, it's a relief that we wouldn't have to pay so much, it's a lot for scholarship potential," Adam Honson said.

Over $30 million in scholarships will be given out to qualifying high school seniors all over the country.

National Merit scholarship winners will be announced april through July 2022.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Temperatures today will remain slightly above average with highs in the mid 80s. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but a weak cold front will move through late this afternoon into this evening giving us the chance for a few isolated showers and storms. Conditions will stay comfortable this weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Temperatures will start off above average on Monday before a cold front moves through. That front will give us additional rain chances Monday night and some much more fall like temperatures through the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories