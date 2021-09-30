Clear
Central student receives perfect ACT score

Frederick Rivas-Giorgi scored a perfect 36 on his ACT test, achieving a feat that less than one percent of students can match.

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 11:18 AM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Central High School senior has achieved perfection on the ACT.

Rivas-Giorgi is a 2022 National Merit Semifinalist, involved in quiz bowl, speech & debate, varsity swim team, orchestra, and theater and drama club.

He says the key to success is having the desire to improve at any level along with some strategic practicing for the test.

"I heard that the scores were coming out on that day so I checked in the morning and it felt pretty good I suppose I don't know it felt kinda nice. Really just comes down to practice, you know any score I think is achievable. Create a plan and figure out what subjects you need to hit the most to achieve that goal." Rivas-Giorgi said.

Rivas-Giorgi will graduate next spring and plans to enter a pre-med program majoring in biology, focusing on genetics.

