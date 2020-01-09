Clear

Central student scores perfect 36 on ACT

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Central High School student has accomplished a perfect score on his ACT test.

Junior James Jura scored a 36 on the ACT.

In 2019, 1.8 million students took the test and only 4,900 students received a perfect score on the college entrance exam.

Jura participates in soccer, basketball and track at Central. He is also a Central Ambassador, a member of the American Chemical Society and volunteers at the Samaritan Center.

