Central students exploring the fun of STEM through the U.S. Army

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— When you think of STEM, the first thing that comes to mind is all the careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. But did you know that the U.S. Army relies heavily on it. That was the mission for these soldiers Wednesday at Central High School.

"It's been known for inventions from things as simple as super glue to GPS, cell phone technology and radios," said Sgt. Christopher Irvin of the United States Army. "All that stuff started with the United States Army so we want to put that information out there."

The Army has its very own stem trailer where they show the public a few of their hands on stem projects. When the Central JROTC Program was approached about the visit. They jumped on the opportunity.

"There are a lot of opportunities, especially in the military about STEM from robotics to communication to logistics," said Central JROTC Instructor Lt Col. Brett Hall. "In this trailer, they see what the army has added to the civilian market. That is our future. As we progress as a society, that's where the jobs are going to be and the growth is going to be."

Students are not just not seeing how fun STEM can be in the Army. They are also learning how much fun it can be in the real world as well.

"It was awesome to see how technology today is working and transforming into the technology of tomorrow," said Central Senior and JROTC Student Bradley Pirkel. "I'm going into communications in the National Guard so seeing how technology can advance and progress in the future will help me with my job and help others to do their job."

"I need the most preparation I can get, even when it's from the Army. It's great," said Central Senior and STEM Student Evelyn Alexander. "I love STEM so it was entertaining."

For everyone, it's definitely been an experience they will never forget.

"The sky is the limit. You look at all the equipment that you see around you, there are always individuals that are trying to push the envelope and make it better," Sgt. Irvin said.

"I hope they were interested and have fun. That's the primary thing. If they can find it fun, they'll engage and pursue it," Lt Col. Hall said.

The U.S. Army STEM trailer travels to many schools across the U.S. For more information on how the army applies stem subjects, just head on over to goarmy.com.