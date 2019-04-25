Central's Russell named SJSD Teacher of the Year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Central High School French teacher Corine Russell was named the St. Joseph School District Teacher of the Year Thursday night.

"I think my students are going to be the ones that truly deserve the award," Russell said. "They're going to know it's theirs. It's mine, but it's mine because they've helped me become the teacher that I am and even though I'm being recognized tonight for Teacher of the Year. I have a lot to learn still and I will continue to learn. It was a great honor."

The other finalists for Teacher of the Year were Benton Science teacher Eugene Fite and Lindbergh Kindergarten teacher Jerri Fischer.