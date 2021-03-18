Clear
Cereal company will build new facility, bring jobs to St. Joseph

The company plans to hire at least 48 workers in its first three years of operation and expand its workforce to 60 plus by year six.

Mar 18, 2021

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new production facility specializing in food ingredients will locate in St. Joseph.

Cereal Ingredients, Inc. announced plans to build a 80,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Eastowne Business Park.

The $24 million project will sit on eight acres. The company plans to hire at least 48 workers in its first three years of operation and expand its workforce to 60 plus by year six.

"We are excited that Cereal Ingredients has chosen St. Joseph and Buchanan County to locate their new facility," said Lee Sawyer, Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner. "Our community has continued to grow in the area of food and ingredients production for many years. CI has a proven to be a well-run company with a great management team. They also have a long track record of giving back to society."

This is the company's first expansion outside of its headquarters in Leavenworth, Kansas. The company has 200 employees.

Cereal Ingredients, Inc. produces food particulates that add flavor, texture and color to baked goods, cereals, and numerous food applications, as well as pre-blended mixes to create added flavor and swirl effects in bread products.

"Cereal Ingredients is an established company providing innovative and quality products for the food industry. We appreciate the confidence of the company's leadership team to select and invest in St. Joseph and create such excellent jobs," said R. Patt Lilly, President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership.

