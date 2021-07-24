Ceremony held to commemorate the life of Lloyd Warner

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The story of Lloyd Warner is one that uncovers a dark chapter, not just in St. Joseph, but across the nation between 1865 and 1950.

"We understand there were over 6,000 lynchings in the United States," Loes Hedge, committee member, St. Joseph Black Archive Museum said.

At least 60 of those lynchings happened in Missouri, including Warner's near the intersection of 5th and Jules St.

"We didn't want to gloss over this and make it sound like it wasn't that bad because it was terrible." Hedge said.

Warner, who was 18 yrs old on November 28th, 1933, had been held at the St. Joseph Jail following an assault case reported days earlier.

He was released by the Buchanan County Sheriff to a white mob of around 5,000 that had gathered outside.

There, he was beaten and lynched by the mob. His body was doused in gasoline and set on fire, all before a proper investigation could take place.

Nearly nine decades after the lynching, St. Joseph is coming together not only to acknowledge this event but to make sure there's a permanent reminder so that future generations don't forget what took place in the heart of the city.

"You cannot heal until you remember." Hedge said.

The Equal Justice Initiative is behind the push to get a permanent memorial erected at the location where Warner was lynched.

Warner's closest descendants were on hand for the ceremony today.