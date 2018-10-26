Cesar Sayoc: What we know about the package bomb suspect now in custody

The Florida man in custody in connection with the suspected package bombs sent to high-profile figures this week has an extensive criminal history, law enforcement source said.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, who lives in Aventura, has been arrested at least eight times in Floria alone, court documents show. The arrests range from misdemeanor giving false information to get a refund to grand theft auto.

One of the arrests took place in 2002 when he pleaded guilty for a charge listed as "threaten discharge destructive device."

In that incident, Sayoc reportedly called Florida Power & Light and "threatened to blow up FPL and that 'it would be worse than September 11th," court documents state.

He also "threatened that something would happen to the FPL representative if they cut his electricity."

Sayoc received probation for that charge, records show.

In 2014, he was a “road manager for a variety of traveling male revue shows Chippendales International Gold Productions, Cesar Palace Royale Burlesque Show" and he was involved with "the sale of merchandise, coordinating bookings and supervising operations," the court documents report.

He filed for bankruptcy in 2012, when he was 50 years old, and the petition stated that he lived with his mother and had no furniture.

Sayoc was taken into custody in Florida shortly before noon Friday for allegedly carrying out a mail bombing campaign that gripped the nation.

His capture comes after 14 package bombs were intercepted over the course of the week, with targets including prominent Democrats like former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News Sayoc was tracked using a cell phone.

Authorities have recovered a cell phone, a laptop computer and other electronic devices in connection from Sayoc.

The case against Sayoc will be handled by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, according to a senior law enforcement official. He is required to appear first in the jurisdiction in which he was arrested, the Southern District of Florida, but authorities are not yet certain whether that will happen on Friday.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday afternoon that Sayoc was charged with five federal crimes: interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications, and assaulting current and former federal officers.

All told, those charges could lead to 58 years in prison, Sessions said.

"This is a law and order administration. We will not tolerate such lawlessness, especially not political violence," Sessions said.