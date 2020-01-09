Challenge offers prizes for weight loss

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A competition started Monday offering people who drop pounds a chance to pick-up prizes.

People looking for a way to kick-start their fitness goals this year signed up for the Pound Plunge challenge at the East Hills Mall Wednesday. The competition, sponsored by K-JO 105.5 and Mosaic Life Care, encourages participants to commit to healthy habits.

“Yes, you weigh in every week but you can also feel that community effort and feel that, I don’t know, that motivation to just be healthier and more well,” said Claire Clark, Community Health Events Coordinator for Mosaic.

Mosaic Life Care officials identified obesity as one of the top concerns in the Community Health Needs Assessment. The competition fits into the goal of alleviating those concerns.

“We have the 4th Grade Challenge and we have the Fit-Tastic programs that we do which are all part of our Community Assessment,” Clark said.

Since 2006, participants have lost a total of 140,000 pounds. The first weigh-in of the 8-week competition ran Monday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Organizers anticipate more than 1,000 people will participate.

Competitors are required to weigh-in once a week from Jan. 14 to March 3. Those with the highest percentage of weight loss after 8 weeks not only reach health goals but can win prizes.

Clark said last year they changed up a few program parameters that worked really well, including switching from a 12-week program to 8 weeks.

“We did feel like the 12 weeks could be a little long for people,” Clark said. “We did see a decline at about week 9.”

In the end, competitors are invited to celebrate at East Hills Mall on March 11.

According to its website, almost 50 participants will win a prize by the end of the competition. The biggest losers in each team or individual category could walk away with $750.