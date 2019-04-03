Chamber announces Parties on the Parkway schedule

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce has released the schedule for this year's Parties on the Parkway with the first concert taking place May 9.

The annual summer concert series welcomes people in the community for free music at different venues across town. The events are free to attend with many area vendors on hand to offer refreshments and food.

Here is this year's schedule:

Note: all shows take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On May 9, the 80s cover band, Retro@ctive will perform at SW. Parkway and King Hill Drive. The rain date is May 16.

On June 13, the band Oxymoron will perform at SW. Parkway and 28th Street. The rain date is June 20.

On July 11, the indy and alternatvie band Greater Tomorrow will perform at SW. Noyes and Messanie St., Parkway A. The rain date is July 18.

On August 8, the county band Whiskey Band will perform at Corby Pond. The rain date is August 15.

The final performance will be by the classic rock band Swift Kik at the Remington Nature Center. The rain date is September 19.

The series is hosted by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the City of St. Joseph.