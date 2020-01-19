Chamber celebrates centennial at Civic Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 100th annual chamber banquet Saturday night at the Civic Center Arena.

The event marked a milestone for the chamber as it celebrates its 100th year.

In honor of the milestone, this year's theme for the event was a celebration of the chamber through the years.

J. L. Robertson, the outgoing board chair for the Chamber said the occasion comes at an interesting time for St. Joseph and the city is on the cusp of making some big decisions that will likely have a lasting impact on the area over the next 100 years.

Robertson said he hopes to see the same momentum this year.

"All of these things that have been going on in this last year are opportunities," He said, " Looking forward to 2020, I think it's gonna be great."

Chamber members said 2020 will be their "year of vision", they say they want to learn from the past and move forward into the future.