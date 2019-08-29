Chamber of Commerce and local recruiters aim to fill hundreds of jobs in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There are still several hundred jobs up for grabs in the St. Joseph area according to the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

In addition, the chamber also said there are other highly skilled positions also waiting to be filled.

Local recruiters say the city has a lot to offer when considering a place to establish roots,

Jess Jackson, is a recruiter with Mosaic Life Care, she works closely with new talent getting them acclimated to our area, Jackson shared what people are saying about St. Joseph.

"They feel that it’s a great place to live and raise a family," Jackson said. "they recognize the amount of growth and development that’s happening specifically in the downtown area and Frederick Blvd."

Members of the chamber have started a social media campaign to get people from around the region to consider St. Joseph. they said the city’s size is a selling point for those potentially looking for a slower pace.

"[People are] tired of a lot of things that come with living in a big city." Kristie Bailey, Chamber of Commerce said.

"We’re advertising not only the jobs but the benefit of moving to a smaller community."

The goal of the campaign as well as for recruiters is not only to bring a solid workforce to St. Joseph but also to retain them.

"My hope is that we can keep these people living and working here," Jackson said.

The chamber will be throwing a tailgate for new people in the area, it will be held before the first home football game next Thursday at Missouri Western State University.