Chamber of Commerce announces new President and CEO

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announced that Natalie Redmond had been named President and CEO of the Chamber.

This position was previously held by R. Patt Lilly, serving for 19 years and now plans to retire at year-end.

Redmond previously served as Senior Vice President and has been with the Chamber for 16 years, increasing Chamber membership from 800 to over 1,300 members within her time. Redmond also created and led multiple programs during the pandemic. She says her love for St. Joseph has led her to this point.

“I really wanted to go after my dream job in the community that I love. I love our small businesses, I love our potential, and I love our team. And I’ll get a little emotional because it's been a journey. I love this town and thank you guys for taking a chance on me,” said Redmond.

Redmond will assume responsibilities of her new role on January 3rd, 2022.