St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce endorses School District levy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently voted to endorse the St. Joseph School District levy that is on the April 2 ballot.
The 61-cent levy, which has a five-year sunset clause, will go to the district's operating budget, which was cut by about $7.5 million last year.
The levy would provide the district with just under $6.6 million if passed.
"The success of the St. Joseph School District is important to the St. Joseph community as a whole, and also to our business community," said R. Patt Lilly, President, and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. "Tomorrow's workforce needs graduates who are prepared. For that to happen, the District, its teachers, and staff members need a budget that leads to successful students."
For more information on the tax levy, visit www.sjsd.k12.mo.us
