Chamber of Commerce holds annual banquet

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce had its annual banquet on Saturday night at the downtown Civic Arena.

Posted: Jan 15, 2022 9:01 PM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce held its 102nd annual banquet Saturday night at the Civic Center downtown.

The theme of the night was a "Walk in the Park" to celebrate the city's parks. People were able to do some networking and enjoyed the program, dinner, music and awards.

The chamber celebrated it's work in 2021 and more than 700 people registered.

St. Joseph was named in the top 20 list in the country for places to start a small business. According to the chamber's annual report, the city had 322 new jobs in 2021.

