Chamber of Commerce hosts annual banquet

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Chamber of Commerce hosted its 99th annual banquet at the Civic Center Arena Saturday evening.
The event celebrates the economic achievements of the city as a whole every year.
Matt Robertson, chairman of the chamber said there was a lot to celebrate this year including the recent news about St. Joseph's wage status, ranking just behind St. Louis and Kansas City.
"It's been a wonderful year, and I think that St. Joe is going to continue to grow," Robertson said. "I think we're going to continue to hear great news with regards to the economic prosperity of our city."
The event also recognizes companies who participate in the chamber, as well as volunteers.
