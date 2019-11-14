Chamber of Commerce kicks off Shop St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its annual holiday program encouraging shoppers to keep their money local.

Shop St. Joseph incentivizes shoppers to visit their local retailers, restaurants and other local businesses by giving them the chance to win cash and prizes for shopping at participating local retailers.

Participating merchants give out one ticket for every $10 spent by customers at their place of business, each ticket is then entered into a drawing for the grand prize of $10,000, as well as other second-chance drawings. Chamber members said more 120 businesses in the area are participating in Shop St. Joseph this year.

Those who work at the local businesses participating in the holiday program said they look forward to the extra traffic it generates. They said with more customers turning to the web for their holiday shopping, events like Shop St. Joseph keeps people coming to the brick and mortar stores.

"We are totally excited to be a part of this again this year," Mel Bachali, manager of Family Center Farm and Home said. "It gets customers out, about and in our community."

Bachali said her store has participated in the program for three years now, meanwhile, other retailers are looking forward to participating for the first time.

"We are so excited," Sammy Walker Sales Associate, The Fort said. "We can’t wait to see the new customers come in because of it."

Chamber members said The Fort is one of several new merchants taking part in Shop St. Joseph this year, adding the continued success of the program from a local economy standpoint makes Shop St. Joseph the gift that keeps on giving.

"St. Joe has very much embraced the idea of supporting local," Redmond said. "They’re very great about that."

This is the 13th year the Chamber of Commerce has done Shop St. Joseph, the event runs now through December 18 when the drawing will be held to determine the winner of the $10,000 grand prize.