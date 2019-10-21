Chamber of Commerce sponsors fifth annual Donut Dash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hundreds of local runners took part in the annual Donut Dash.

The run kicked off at 8 a.m Saturday at the Patee House Museum on 12th and Penn St. and ended at the Gold 'N Glaze Donut and Coffe shop on Frederick Avenue.

The slightly more than 5K route is described as one of the city's more challenging, taking its runners across hilly terrain and notable landmarks, such as Mount Mora Cemetary.

There were plenty of stops along the run for people to enjoy a donut during the dash.

"it's a great view when you go through the historic areas but it's also a challenge because you know you have to burn off the doughnuts," Kristi Bailey Chamber of Commerce said. "You're burning the calories while you're consuming them."

More than 200 runners took part in the run, some came from as far away as Oklahoma to participate

This was the fifth year for the donut dash.