Chamber of Commerce supports local business by hosting "Food Mob"

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Small local businesses have been among the hardest hit since the pandemic began, leaving them questioning what the future holds for business owners.

To help out with these struggles, the Chamber of Commerce hosted a "Food Mob" event for Brioche Bakery and Cafe, to keep the business alive.

"So we wanted to do something safely for the residents to show their love and give them a good week," said Natalie Redmond of the Chamber of Commerce. "We wanted them to have a week in the black instead of the red and just wanted to show some support and make sure the business owner knows that they're valued in this community and that people want them to stay around and that they are value what they do."

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., customers stopped by the cafe to support the locally owned business, as the Chamber’s Diplomats Club paid for $250 of in-person orders on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Today was fantastic because I saw a lot of love, people came back to the place to enjoy. But love is not enough," said Brioche owner, Vincnet Dauney.

Dauney has owned Brioche Bakery and Cafe for four years now, and says he doesn't know if they will survive through the winter.

"I am doing 40% of what I used to do. So PPP money is gone. I let go of everybody. I'm keeping minimal staff. And even some days, it doesn't work."

The chamber realizes the word "food mob" isn't the best term to use during this time, but they wanted to bring awareness and show how the community can support local business in many different ways during this difficult time. The Chamber of Commerce also suggests that customers can support their favorite shops by ordering online, doing a curbside pickup, and buying gift cards.

There is no news on the next "Food Mob" event.