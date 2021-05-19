Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Change in volunteerism leads Doniphan co. EMS service to outsource staff

Doniphan Co. Fire Dist. 2 has entered into a contract with an EMS company in Topeka to provide staffing after staff departures and low volunteer turnout.

Posted: May 19, 2021 10:07 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(HIGHLAND, Kan.) Ken Stewart has spend a large chunk of his working years as an EMT, and much of that time was served in Doniphan county.

With more than 20 years experience,  Stewart is ready to retire this summer. When he does, it will likely bring big changes to the way ambulance services are ran in the part of the county covered by the Doniphan Co. Fire Dist #2. 

Stewart is one of three full time staff members currently running EMS services for Western parts of the county including Highland, 

The rest of the staff are all volunteers, and there aren’t many of them to go around 

"We have gone through a lot of volunteers that have dedicated their time to work with us," Stewart said. "We’ve gotten down to where the number of people to provide the service is too few with just volunteers and what little staff we do have."

The issue is all  too common in many rural communities according to Stewart, he said many have had to come up with ways to manage with a small staff.

Results have been mixed.

"One community lost their ambulance," He said.  "Another community almost lost it but they decided to increase their budget."

Stewart’s solution for the district has come in the form of outsourcing, he’s set up a contract with American Medical Response, a nationwide EMS company with a location in Topeka to help with staffing.

Stewart said the change reflect the state of Rural EMS services near and far. 

"It would be great to be back at the local level," He said. " That’s just not happening in the state of Kansas or nationwide."

Stewart said there's been a push to start up a county-wide ambulance service in Doniphan county, and that he's been in contact with state officials regarding the need for more volunteers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely off and on today especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be right around average today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times today with gusts up to 25 mph. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on through the day on Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain in the upper 70s. Rain chances look to slightly back off this weekend with just the slight chance for an isolated shower Saturday night. Temperatures look to be on the warm side this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories