Change of Command at the 139th Airlift Wing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday morning, the Rosecrans Air National Guard's 139th Airlift Wing celebrated its new commander during a Change of Command ceremony.

Colonel John Cluck, the 139th Wing's vice commander, assumed command of the Wing from outgoing commander Colonel Ed Black.

Col. Black stepping away from 139th after 30 years of service for a position at the National Guard Bureau in Washington D.C. supporting the U.S Space Force. The outgoing colonel became emotional as he said goodbye to the Wing.

“To the wing, you have been in my life since 1989, so I’m going to leave you with this because I can’t get into everything I need to say about this wing. In the words of the great Lou Gehrig, ‘Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.’ Thank you,” said Col. Black.

Stepping into the commander boots, Col. Cluck after becoming a member of the wing when he was 17-years-old. He said assuming this leadership position is an honor.

“This is the best Wing in the Air Force, there’s no question about it. To be a part of that and be a member of this family for 35 years, I can’t say how much it means to me,” said Col. Cluck.

Before assuming commander of the 139th, Col. Cluck has commanded the 180th Airlift Squadron, 139th Operations Support Squadron and 139th Operations Group.