Charge filed against suspect in Sunday bomb threat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A bomb threat suspect was charged Monday after police say he made a threatening call to a South Belt Highway store.

Jason Johnson was charged with a terrorist threat in the third-degree, a misdemeanor, on Monday by the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s office.

Police responded to the Walmart on Sunday after a man called and threatened to blow up the store. According to a probable cause statement, a Walmart employee said Johnson had visited the store earlier in the day trying to return an item.

When that didn’t happen, authorities say Johnson left and then phoned the store threatening that if he didn’t get his money back, he would blow up the store.

Johnson was arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department and booked into the Buchanan County Jail Monday night.