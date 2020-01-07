Clear

Charge filed against suspect in Sunday bomb threat

Walmart employee told the police the suspect was angry because he wasn’t allowed to return an item.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 3:39 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A bomb threat suspect was charged Monday after police say he made a threatening call to a South Belt Highway store.

Jason Johnson was charged with a terrorist threat in the third-degree, a misdemeanor, on Monday by the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s office.

Police responded to the Walmart on Sunday after a man called and threatened to blow up the store. According to a probable cause statement, a Walmart employee said Johnson had visited the store earlier in the day trying to return an item.

When that didn’t happen, authorities say Johnson left and then phoned the store threatening that if he didn’t get his money back, he would blow up the store.

Johnson was arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department and booked into the Buchanan County Jail Monday night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 51°
Tuesday began with a lot of clouds but quickly turned mostly sunny which helped our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories