Charges against former SJSD teacher refiled

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Charges of alleged sexual misconduct, sodomy and molestation have been refiled against a former St. Joseph teacher.

Court records show prosecutors refiled the charges Thursday against 28-year-old Cole Charboneau who was previously a fourth-grade teacher in the St. Joseph School District.

The charges against Charboneau were dropped during a court hearing Feb. 5. Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said, at the time, the charges were originally filed by a former Buchanan County prosecutor that is now a circuit court judge and has since been reassigned to Assistant Prosecutor Laura Donaldson.

Before charges were refiled, Charboneau faced two counts of sodomy, three counts of child molestation and one count of sexual misconduct with an individual under the age of 15-years-old.

Now, Charboneau only faces five charges including first-degree statutory sodomy, child sexual misconduct or attempted child sexual misconduct, first-degree attempted child molestation, first-degree child molestation, and third-degree child molestation.

KQ2 reached out to Donaldson about why one of the sodomy charges was not refiled in Charboneau's case but she said she cannot comment on pending cases.

The Eugene Field elementary teacher was arrested and charged in December 2017 on allegations of sexual contact with a child including kissing and showering with a minor. The court documents allege the crimes took place between August 1, 2015, and February 1, 2017.

In the latest filing, court documents allege sexual contact took place between Charboneau and a child between August 15, 2017, and December 31, 2017.

Charboneau is currently out on bail.