Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charges against former SJSD teacher refiled

Charges of alleged sexual misconduct, sodomy and molestation have been refiled against a former St. Joseph teacher.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 3:54 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 5:05 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Charges of alleged sexual misconduct, sodomy and molestation have been refiled against a former St. Joseph teacher.

Court records show prosecutors refiled the charges Thursday against 28-year-old Cole Charboneau who was previously a fourth-grade teacher in the St. Joseph School District.

The charges against Charboneau were dropped during a court hearing Feb. 5. Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said, at the time, the charges were originally filed by a former Buchanan County prosecutor that is now a circuit court judge and has since been reassigned to Assistant Prosecutor Laura Donaldson.

Before charges were refiled, Charboneau faced two counts of sodomy, three counts of child molestation and one count of sexual misconduct with an individual under the age of 15-years-old.

Now, Charboneau only faces five charges including first-degree statutory sodomy, child sexual misconduct or attempted child sexual misconduct, first-degree attempted child molestation, first-degree child molestation, and third-degree child molestation.

KQ2 reached out to Donaldson about why one of the sodomy charges was not refiled in Charboneau's case but she said she cannot comment on pending cases.

The Eugene Field elementary teacher was arrested and charged in December 2017 on allegations of sexual contact with a child including kissing and showering with a minor. The court documents allege the crimes took place between August 1, 2015, and February 1, 2017.

In the latest filing, court documents allege sexual contact took place between Charboneau and a child between August 15, 2017, and December 31, 2017.

Charboneau is currently out on bail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 8°
Fairfax
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 16°
Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into Monday. We'll have partly sunny skies by midweek with highs remaining below average in the lower to middle 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events