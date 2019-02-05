Clear

Sex crime charges dropped against former SJSD teacher, prosecutor plans to refile

Charges against a St. Joseph teacher accused of sex crimes have been dropped but prosecutor plans to refile.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 1:33 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.)— Charges of alleged sexual misconduct against a former St. Joseph teacher have been dropped. Charges against former elementary school teacher Cole Charboneau were dismissed during a court hearing Friday morning.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday, the charges against Charboneau were originally filed by former prosecutor and current Circuit Court Judge Kate Schaefer before the case was reassigned to Assistant Prosecutor Laura Donaldson in December.

Formally Charboneau faced two counts of statutory sodomy, three counts of child molestation and one count of sexual misconduct with an individual under the age of 15.

Holliday said Donaldson is expected to refile charges against Charboneau later this week. Charboneau is currently out on bail, and it is unknown when he will be scheduled to return to court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Maryville
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Cameron
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Fairfax
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area from noon Tuesday through noon on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events