Charges filed against Bolckow man following July 17 standoff

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Andrew County Prosecutor’s office has filed felony kidnapping and assault charges against a man in his 40s.

Bradford Wayne Wermelskirchen, of Bolckow, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, two felony counts of assaulting a special victim, one felony count of armed criminal action, and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges filed against Wermelskirchen were in connection to a standoff in Bolckow previously reported by KQ2 on July 17.

According to a report filed by Andrew County investigators, Wermelskirchen refused to come outside of his home after he had kidnapped a couple earlier that day. The report says Wermelskirchen went to the couple’s residence, told them he was drunk, and asked to come inside. The couple agreed to let him in but as he stepped onto the porch, he pulled out a pocket knife and moved the couple into their living room. The couple told investigators they were forced to stay in the living room for about 45 minutes. During that time, Wermelskirchen is accused of threatening to kill the couple. Investigators say Wermelskirchen then forced the couple to drive to a local gas station because he wanted a beer. While inside the gas station, one of the victims told the store clerk to call 911. When they returned to the couples’ home, a group of seven people was gathered outside looking at kittens. Investigators say Wermelskirchen got out of the car, pointed the knife at them, and ordered them to go into the couples’ home. The group refused and told Wermelskirchen to go home, which was about a block away. When authorities arrived Wermelskirchen had gone home and barricaded himself inside.

After about a two-hour standoff, authorities broke into Wermelskirchen’s house and took him into custody. He was first treated at Mosaic and then taken to Andrew County Jail.

Andrew County Prosecutor Steven Stevenson filed charges on Aug. 18. No hearings or court dates have been set at this time.