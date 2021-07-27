Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charges filed against Bolckow man following July 17 standoff

Bradford Wayne Wermelskirchen, of Bolckow, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, two felony counts of assaulting a special victim, one felony count of armed criminal action, and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Andrew County Prosecutor’s office has filed felony kidnapping and assault charges against a man in his 40s.

Bradford Wayne Wermelskirchen, of Bolckow, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, two felony counts of assaulting a special victim, one felony count of armed criminal action, and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges filed against Wermelskirchen were in connection to a standoff in Bolckow previously reported by KQ2 on July 17.

According to a report filed by Andrew County investigators, Wermelskirchen refused to come outside of his home after he had kidnapped a couple earlier that day. The report says Wermelskirchen went to the couple’s residence, told them he was drunk, and asked to come inside. The couple agreed to let him in but as he stepped onto the porch, he pulled out a pocket knife and moved the couple into their living room. The couple told investigators they were forced to stay in the living room for about 45 minutes. During that time, Wermelskirchen is accused of threatening to kill the couple. Investigators say Wermelskirchen then forced the couple to drive to a local gas station because he wanted a beer. While inside the gas station, one of the victims told the store clerk to call 911. When they returned to the couples’ home, a group of seven people was gathered outside looking at kittens. Investigators say Wermelskirchen got out of the car, pointed the knife at them, and ordered them to go into the couples’ home. The group refused and told Wermelskirchen to go home, which was about a block away. When authorities arrived Wermelskirchen had gone home and barricaded himself inside.

After about a two-hour standoff, authorities broke into Wermelskirchen’s house and took him into custody. He was first treated at Mosaic and then taken to Andrew County Jail.

Andrew County Prosecutor Steven Stevenson filed charges on Aug. 18. No hearings or court dates have been set at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 100°
Savannah
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Atchison
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 101°
Heat and humidity will continue to build today with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 100-103 this afternoon. The warming trend will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 105-110 both days. Late Thursday into Friday a front will approach our area. This could give us a few showers and thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday, however much of both days will be dry. A better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Friday into Saturday as some slightly cooler air moves into our area. Highs will be in the upper 80s through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories