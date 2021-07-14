Clear
Charges filed against man involved in police standoff

Platte County charges against 32 yr. old Antoine Anderson are for allegedly stealing a moving truck and leading police on a chase that ended in St. Joseph and an eight hour standoff.

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 10:19 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  The man involved in an eight hour police standoff in St. Joseph has been charged in Platte County for crimes prosecutors say hapened before and during a high speed chase that ended in Buchanan County.

Antoine Anderson, 32, is charged with 2nd degree burglary, 1st degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Anderson is accused of stealing a moving truck in Platte County, and fleeing, driving north on Interstate 29, where he eventually ended up in Southside St. Joseph. A witness told KQ2 News that the vehicle Anderson is accused of stealing was driving at a high rate of speed on the interstate, at times driving northbound while in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Spike strips were deployed and the truck became disabled after the vehicle's tires were blown out.  Police say Anderson then fled from the vehicle and evaded police. Drones and K-9s were used to help locate him, who was later found on the rooftop of a Southside business.

(SOT CAPTAIN JOHN OLSZOWKA/SJPD: "Right before 6 a.m. one of the drones spotted an image up on the roof underneath some trees and we then realized it was him," said Sgt. John Olszowka, St. Joseph Police Dept. "Once we started making contact with him, things kinda changed. He went from a wanted felon, which he still was, but now he was going to commit suicide. He wanted us to shoot him, he was going to jump off the roof. So, we kinda slowed things down and did what we could to make sure he got out of there safely like he did." 

Anderson eventually surrendered without incident. He's being held in the Platte County jail. There are additional charges from the standoff pending in Buchanan County.

