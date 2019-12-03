Charges upgraded for teen suspect in 14-year-old's death

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 14-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing another teenager in St. Joseph on Nov. 9.

The teen suspect has not been identified because of his status as a juvenile.

The 14-year-old was originally charged with assault in juvenile court. Linda Meyer with the 5th Circuit Juvenile Office said amended charges were filed Monday and include involuntary manslaughter in the first degree and armed criminal action.

The amended charges follow less than a month after St. Joseph police officers responded to a shooting on Nov. 9 near 29th and Penn Streets.

The victim, also 14, was life-flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City where he later died from his injuries. The charges were upgraded after the teen’s death.

Meyer said no decision has been made about whether the case will stay in juvenile court.

The next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

KQTV PREVIOUS COVERAGE: