Charges upgraded to murder against 3 suspects in fatal Doniphan County fight

(ATCHISON, Kan.) Three Atchison men, accused of participating in a fatal Doniphan County fight, now face murder-related charges.

According to the Doniphan County District Clerk's Office, 44-year-old Scott Vandeloo, 30-year-old Matthew Cole Scherer, and 22-year-old Brian Spilman, Jr. are all charged with murder in the second degree.

Doniphan County Attorney Charles Baskins filed amended complaints against the trio December 27. All three had originally been charged with aggravated battery.

A preliminary hearing for the three is scheduled for January 23 in Doniphan County District Court.

Their bonds remain at $150,000 each.

The charges arise from an early morning, September 22, 2019 Doniphan County fight that authorities say occurred during a party held at 159 Monument Road.

42-year-old Jason Pantle, of Cummings, died September 28 of what investigators called serious head injuries at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.