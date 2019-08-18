Charity dental clinic provides more than $600,000 in free dental care

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Dental Association (MDA) and MDA Foundation's Missouri Mission of Mercy (MOMOM) served around 500 adults and children during last week's charity dental clinic in St. Joseph.
The organizations announced that more than $631,000 worth of free dental care was handed out on Friday to the nearly 500 people who attended the clinic.
In total, people were provided with 510 cleanings, 734 fillings, 1,228 extractions, and 64 root canals.
The MOMOM clinic provides access to dental care for people who might not otherwise be able to receive these services.
"Even in our eighth year, the impact of an event like this continues to wow volunteers and patients alike," Dr. Tim Curry, the 2019 MOMOM co-chair said. "We met patients who told us about their significant need for oral health care, and we worked side-by-side with volunteers who generously offered this gift to fellow community members."
More than 500 volunteers of dental health professionals and community volunteers gathered at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph for the clinic.
